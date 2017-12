BRIEF-American Woodmark Corp To Buy Cabinet Manufacturer RSI Home Products

Dec 1 (Reuters) - American Woodmark Corp:

* ORATION TO ACQUIRE CABINET MANUFACTURER RSI HOME PRODUCTS

* ORATION TO ACQUIRE CABINET MANUFACTURER RSI HOME PRODUCTS

* - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR RSI IS APPROXIMATELY $1.075 BILLION IN DEAL​

* - CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS

* - DEAL ‍INCLUDING $140 MILLION IN AMERICAN WOODMARK COMMON STOCK TO BE ISSUED TO RSI SHAREHOLDERS​

* AMERICAN WOODMARK - ‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S PROFIT MARGINS & EPS EXCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS

* AMERICAN WOODMARK - TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL OF CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS AND HAS ALREADY RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM RSI SHAREHOLDERS

* AMERICAN WOODMARK - IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL , RSI SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 8% OF AMERICAN WOODMARK SHARES OUTSTANDING

* - AMERICAN WOODMARK IS SUSPENDING ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN CONJUNCTION WITH TRANSACTION

* ‍COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE MANAGED BY AMERICAN WOODMARK‘S MANAGEMENT TEAM (LED BY CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARY DUNSTON)​

* - ‍AMERICAN WOODMARK EXPECTS TO EXPLORE OPTIONS TO REFINANCE RSI NOTES EITHER IN CONNECTION WITH OR AFTER CLOSING OF TRANSACTION​

* AMERICAN WOODMARK - EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW $100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO REPLACE EXISTING REVOLVER​

* - ‍ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE $30-40 MILLION, PHASED IN OVER 3 YEARS FROM DEAL​

* - ‍EXPECTS TO FUND $346 MILLION NET CASH PAYMENT,TRANSACTION FEES,EXPENSES WITH CASH,COMMITTED FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: