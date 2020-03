March 11 (Reuters) - America’s CAR-MART Inc:

* AMERICA’S CAR-MART INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

* AMERICA’S CAR-MART - SEEKING INTERPRETATION FROM OFFICE OF CHIEF ACCOUNTANT OF U.S. SEC REGARDING CO’S METHOD OF REVENUE RECOGNITION

* AMERICA'S CAR-MART SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE FORM 10-Q WITHIN ADDITIONAL TIME