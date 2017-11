Nov 16 (Reuters) - America’s Car-Mart Inc:

* America’s Car-Mart reports diluted earnings per share of $.79 on revenues of $149 million and announces appointment of CFO

* America’s Car-Mart Inc - ‍board of directors appointed Vickie D. Judy as company’s chief financial officer effective January 1, 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S