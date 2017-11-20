BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

* Americas Silver Corp - initially, company is targeting a throughput of 1500 tonnes per day from San Rafael mine​

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍company expects it will declare commercial production at San Rafael mine before end of Q4, 2017 ​

* Americas Silver Corp - San Rafael ‍mine is currently producing over 1000 tonnes per day as it continues its ramp-up​