BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine
#Market News
November 20, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

* Americas Silver Corp - initially, company is targeting a throughput of 1500 tonnes per day from San Rafael mine​

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍company expects it will declare commercial production at San Rafael mine before end of Q4, 2017 ​

* Americas Silver Corp - San Rafael ‍mine is currently producing over 1000 tonnes per day as it continues its ramp-up​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
