April 17 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp:

* ORATION PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION AND COST UPDATE INCLUDING RECORD LOW CASH COSTS AND ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SILVER PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 400,000 SILVER OUNCES

* GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 1.6 MILLION - 2.0 MILLION SILVER OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)