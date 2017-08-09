BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp-

* Americas Silver Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results and appointment of new director

* Americas Silver Corp says revenues of $17.2 million in q2, 2017 compared with revenues of $12.8 million in q2, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Americas Silver - guidance for 2017 remains at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces of silver production and silver equivalent production of 5.0 - 5.5 million ounces

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍consolidated silver production for quarter of approximately 558,000 silver ounces, increase of 1% compared to Q2, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: