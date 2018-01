Jan 9 (Reuters) - Americold Realty Trust:

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SEES IPO OF 24.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SAYS ADDS RABO SECURITIES, BAIRD, CITIZENS CAPITAL MARKETS,RAYMOND JAMES, SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY AS UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST SAYS ALSO ADDS BB&T MARKETS AND BTIG TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO Source text: [bit.ly/2CUP6Im]