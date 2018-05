May 2 (Reuters) - Amerigas Partners LP:

* AMERIGAS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS LP - ISSUED UPDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $625 TO $645 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS LP - QTRLY INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.44

* AMERIGAS PARTNERS LP - QTRLY REVENUE $1.04 BILLION VERSUS $863.7 MILLION