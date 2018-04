April 16 (Reuters) - Amerigo Resources Ltd:

* AMERIGO ANNOUNCES Q1-2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* AMERIGO RESOURCES - Q1 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH AMERIGO’S ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* AMERIGO RESOURCES - IN Q1-2018, MVC PRODUCED 14.2 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER AT A CASH COST OF $1.77 PER POUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)