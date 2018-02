Feb 21 (Reuters) - Amerigo Resources Ltd:

* AMERIGO ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2017 AND Q4-2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $37 MILLION

* IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 65.0 MILLION TO 70.0 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER AT A CASH COST OF $1.45 TO $1.60/LB

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $3.1 MILLION