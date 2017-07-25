FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial Q2 earnings per share $2.50
July 25, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial Q2 earnings per share $2.50

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.50

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $3.0 billion

* Ameriprise Financial Inc qtrly operating earnings per diluted share of $2.80

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - quarter end total assets under management and administration increased 7 percent to $835 billion from ameriprise advisor client net inflows. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

