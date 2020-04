April 29 (Reuters) - Amerisafe Inc:

* AMERISAFE ANNOUNCES 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* AMERISAFE INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.56

* AMERISAFE INC - QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.88

* AMERISAFE INC - QUARTER-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $ 22.64