April 25 (Reuters) - Amerisafe Inc:

* AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86

* AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MILLION VERSUS $ 90.9 MILLION