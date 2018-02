BRIEF-Amerisafe Posts Q4 ‍Operating Earnings Per Share $0.69​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Amerisafe Inc:

* AMERISAFE ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.03​

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED $87.4 MILLION VERSUS $ 92.1 MILLION ​

* AMERISAFE - RECOGNIZED ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE OF $12.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 FROM ESTIMATED IMPACT OF A REVALUATION OF ITS NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $94.9 MILLION VERSUS $98.6 MILLION ​

* QTRLY ‍OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85, REVENUE VIEW $92.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S