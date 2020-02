Feb 19 (Reuters) - Amerisafe Inc:

* AMERISAFE ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* AMERISAFE INC - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $82.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION

* AMERISAFE INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.76

* AMERISAFE INC - QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $70.7 MILLION VERSUS $75.3 MILLION