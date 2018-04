BRIEF-Ameriserv Financial Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.10

April 17 (Reuters) - Ameriserv Financial Inc:

* AMERISERV FINANCIAL REPORTS HIGHER 2018 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND ANNOUNCES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PERCENT

* BOARD DECLARED A $0.02 PER SHARE QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

* NET INTEREST INCOME IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED BY $27,000, OR 0.3%, FROM THE PRIOR YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER.

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MILLION VERSUS $8.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: