Feb 6 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp:

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP CFO SAYS MEMPHIS FACILITY REMAINS CLOSED AND CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE OPERATIONS WILL RESUME THIS QUARTER - CONF CALL

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP CFO SAYS WE WERE PREVIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT MEMPHIS OPERATIONS WOULD RESTART IN EARLY JANUARY - CONF CALL

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP CFO SAYS SEES 2018 PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTION SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 1% TO 4%, REDUCED TO REFLECT IMPACT FROM PHARMEDIUM - CONF CALL Further company coverage: