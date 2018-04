April 2 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp:

* PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

* COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

* SEC FILING

* WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY Source text: (bit.ly/2EgwT3O) Further company coverage: