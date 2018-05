BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.29

May 2 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp:

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.45 TO $6.65

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NOW BELIEVES ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WILL BE AT BOTTOM OF ITS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $6.45 TO $6.65

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 8 PERCENT TO 11 PERCENT ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

* REVENUES OF $41.0 BILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER, A 10.5 PERCENT INCREASE

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $40.64 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE FLAT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.53, REVENUE VIEW $167.48 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN - LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED OPERATING INCOME CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PHARMEDIUM & LASH GROUP LED TO UPDATED FY 2018 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: