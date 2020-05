BRIEF-Amerisourcebergen Sees 2020 Rev Growth In Low- To Mid-Single Digit Percent Range

May 7 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp:

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN REPORTS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.64

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.27 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REVISED TO $7.35 TO $7.65 FOR FISCAL 2020

* REVENUES OF $47.4 BILLION FOR Q2, A 9.5% PERCENT INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* REVISED ITS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2020 TO A RANGE OF $7.35 TO $7.65, FROM $7.55 TO $7.80 PREVIOUSLY

* SEES 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IN THE LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT RANGE

* SEES 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT RANGE