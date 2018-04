April 19 (Reuters) - Ames National Corp:

* AMES NATIONAL SAYS UNIT OF CO, ENTERED INTO A STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH UNITED BANCORPORATION AND CLARKE COUNTY STATE BANK - SEC FILING

* AMES NATIONAL CORP - AT CLOSING, FIRST NATIONAL BANK WILL PAY UNITED CASH OF ABOUT $15 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2JY8fc2) Further company coverage: