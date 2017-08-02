BRIEF-Ametek Inc reports Q2 EPS of $0.65

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ametek Inc:

* Ametek announces strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 sales $1.06 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $2.46 to $2.52

* Sees q3 earnings per share about $0.60 to $0.62

* Sees q3 sales up about 10 percent

* Ametek inc - ‍increases 2017 earnings estimate to $2.46 - $2.52 per diluted share​

* Ametek inc - "we now anticipate 2017 sales to increase high-single digits on a percentage basis, with organic sales up low to mid-single digits"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S