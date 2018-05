BRIEF-Ametek Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.78

May 2 (Reuters) - Ametek Inc:

* AMETEK ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 SALES $1.17 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.12 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 10 PERCENT

* EXPECT OVERALL SALES IN 2018 TO INCREASE LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS

* EXPECT OVERALL SALES IN 2018 TO INCREASE LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS, WITH ORGANIC SALES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.05, REVENUE VIEW $4.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77, REVENUE VIEW $1.17 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: