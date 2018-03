March 1 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS - LINDA ZUKAUCKAS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS CFO GROUP AND DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN EXPRESS - DAVID FABRICANT WILL ASSUME POSITION OF ACTING CORPORATE CONTROLLER, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EACH EFFECTIVE MARCH 19, 2018