Feb 21 (Reuters) - AMF:

* SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER ON HUBWOO SA SHARES TO BE OPEN FROM FEB. 22 TO MARCH 7 INCLUSIVE

* TRADING IN HUBWOO SA SHARES TO RESUME ON FEB 22

* ENDER OFFER ON HUBWOO sa SHARES INITIATED BY PERFECT COMMERCE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)