Nov 21 (Reuters) - Amfirst Real Estate Investment Trust

* ‍Qtrly revenue 27.8 million rgt, Qtrly net profit 7.5 million rgt​

* Year ago qtrly revenue 28 million rgt; year ago qtrly net profit 5.4 million rgt ‍​

* Declared interim income distribution of 2.12 sen per unit for Hy from 1 April to 30 Sept 2017