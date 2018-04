April 10 (Reuters) - AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V. :

* REG-AMG AND CRITERION ANNOUNCE NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM SPENT CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP

* HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES

* NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO'S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY