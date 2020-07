BRIEF-AMG Mining Updates On Plants In French Guiana And Peru

July 1 (Reuters) - AUPLATAMINING GROUP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY DESPITE HEALTH CONTEXT IN FRENCH GUIANA, PROCESS OF RESTARTING DIEU MERCI PLANT IS UNDERWAY, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* AMG PERU CONTINUED TO PRODUCE DESPITE DIFFICULTIES CAUSED BY THE PANDEMIC

* PRODUCTION IN PERU WILL BE BELOW THE BUDGET FORECAST ESTABLISHED BEFORE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC

* IN VIEW OF THE SITUATION OF COVID-19 IN FRENCH GUIANA AND PERU AUDIT PROCESS 2019 COULD NOT BE COMPLETED TO DATE

* AS A RESULT, GROUP WAS NOT BE ABLE TO PUBLISH 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT ON JUNE 30

CONCENTRATES ITS EFFORTS TO PUBLISH THE REPORT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE