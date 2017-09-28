FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita

* Amgen Inc - Amgen expects to launch Amgevita in Europe on Oct. 16, 2018, and Amjevita in United States on Jan. 31, 2023.​

* Says to begin launching biosimilar adalimumab in Europe in 2018​​

* Amgen Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, AbbVie will grant patent licenses for use and sale of Amgevita/Amjevita worldwide, on a country-by-country basis​

* Says Amgen and AbbVie have agreed to dismiss all pending litigation​

* Says ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

