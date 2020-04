BRIEF-Amgen And Adaptive Biotechnologies Announce Strategic Partnership To Develop A Therapeutic To Prevent Or Treat COVID-19

April 2 (Reuters) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp:

* AMGEN AND ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP A THERAPEUTIC TO PREVENT OR TREAT COVID-19

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP - COMPANIES WILL BEGIN WORK IMMEDIATELY

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP - TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED.

* ADAPTIVE - WILL EXTEND HIGH THROUGHPUT PLATFORM TO SCREEN MASSIVE GENETIC DIVERSITY OF B CELL RECEPTORS FROM PEOPLE THAT HAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19