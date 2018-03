March 23 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* AMGEN AND ALLERGAN RECEIVE POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMILAR HERCEPTIN®) FOR THE TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER

* AMGEN ‍RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN​

* AMGEN CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: