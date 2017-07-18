BRIEF-Amgen and Array BioPharma announce preclinical license and collaboration agreement

July 18 (Reuters) - Array BioPharma Inc

* Amgen and Array BioPharma announce preclinical license and collaboration agreement in inflammation

* Array BioPharma - under terms of agreement, Amgen and Array will collaborate on preclinical development with Array leading medicinal chemistry work

* Array BioPharma Inc - ‍Amgen is responsible for clinical development and commercialization​

* Array BioPharma - in exchange for exclusive rights to Array's preclinical program, Amgen will make upfront and milestone payments

* Array BioPharma - Amgen will also pay royalties on sales of resulting therapies