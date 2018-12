BRIEF-Amgen And Molecular Partners Announce Strategic Collaboration In Immuno-Oncology

Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* AMGEN AND MOLECULAR PARTNERS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

* AMGEN-MOLECULAR PARTNERS WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $50 MILLION

* AMGEN-PARTIES WILL SHARE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT COSTS IN DEFINED PERCENTAGES FOR FIRST THREE INDICATIONS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* AMGEN-FOR ALL ADDITIONAL CLINICAL TRIALS, AMGEN IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT COSTS

* AMGEN - MOLECULAR PARTNERS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $497 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* AMGEN - PARTIES WILL JOINTLY EVALUATE MP0310 IN COMBINATION WITH AMGEN’S ONCOLOGY PIPELINE PRODUCTS

* AMGEN-ANTICIPATE MP0310 TO ENTER CLINIC IN 2019