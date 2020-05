BRIEF-Amgen Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Otezla® Phase 3 Advance Study In Mild-To-Moderate Plaque Psoriasis

May 6 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM OTEZLA® (APREMILAST) PHASE 3 ADVANCE STUDY IN MILD-TO-MODERATE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* AMGEN INC - STUDY SHOWED THAT ORAL OTEZLA 30 MG TWICE DAILY ACHIEVED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT, COMPARED WITH PLACEBO

* AMGEN INC - ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN THIS TRIAL WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF OTEZLA

* AMGEN INC - OTEZLA TREATMENT RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN MEASURES OF MILD-TO-MODERATE PSORIASIS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO