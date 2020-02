Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* AMGEN, CYTOKINETICS AND SERVIER ANNOUNCE CONTINUATION OF GALACTIC-HF FOLLOWING PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS

* CYTOKINETICS-DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF OMECAMTIV MECARBIL IN PATIENTS WITH HEART FAILURE CONTINUE WITHOUT CHANGES

* CYTOKINETICS INC - TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q4 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: