BRIEF-Amgen Expects To Incur GAAP Net Tax Expense Of Between $6 Bln And $6.5 Bln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN - EXPECTS TO INCUR GAAP NET TAX EXPENSE OF BETWEEN $6 BILLION AND $6.5 BILLION - SEC FILING

* AMGEN - EXPECTS TO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS ACCUMULATED GLOBAL CASH AS WELL AS ACCESS TO ITS FUTURE GLOBAL CASH FLOW

* AMGEN - UNDER U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, THE COMPANY’S FUTURE U.S. INCOME GENERALLY WILL BE TAXED AT THE 21 PERCENT U.S. CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE

* AMGEN - UNDER TAX LEGISLATION,EX-U.S. INCOME, INCLUDING PUERTO RICO,GENERALLY WILL BE TAXED IN U.S. AT 10.5% REDUCED BY APPLICABLE FOREIGN TAX CREDITS

* AMGEN - NET TAX EXPENSE CHARGE HAS NO IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

* AMGEN - GOING FORWARD, CO DOES NOT EXPECT AN INCREASE IN ITS NON-GAAP TAX RATES AS A RESULT OF THE U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION