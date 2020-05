May 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF 2.200% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027, SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031, 3.150% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040, 3.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2050 Source text: (bit.ly/35ur95o) Further company coverage: