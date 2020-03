BRIEF-Amgen - Have Temporarily Paused Enrollment/Screening In Clinical Trials Where There Is Uncertainty Around Ability Of Sites To Ensure Subject Safety

March 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN - HAVE TEMPORARILY PAUSED ENROLLMENT/SCREENING IN CLINICAL TRIALS WHERE THERE IS UNCERTAINTY AROUND ABILITY OF SITES TO ENSURE SUBJECT SAFETY

* AMGEN INC - MADE DECISION TO SUSPEND ALL IN-PERSON MEETINGS AND INTERACTIONS WITH HEALTHCARE COMMUNITY AND PROFESSIONALS IN U.S.

* AMGEN INC - AT THIS STAGE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CANNOT RULE OUT FUTURE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS

* AMGEN INC - DO NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE A SHORTAGE OF CO’S MEDICINES DUE TO COVID-19

* AMGEN INC - COMMITTED TO PAY CONTINUITY FOR EMPLOYEES AND WILL ASSESS DURATION OF THAT COMMITMENT AS SITUATION EVOLVES

* AMGEN - PROVIDING STAFF WORKING FROM HOME IN U.S. AND PUERTO RICO MONTHLY STIPEND FOR HOME BROADBAND INTERNET ACCESS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/39y6o9B Further company coverage: