May 22 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC - CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS

* AMGEN INC - ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* AMGEN INC - BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED