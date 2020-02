BRIEF-Amgen Inc Says On Feb 21, Issued And Sold $500 Million Of 1.900% Senior Notes Due 2025, $750 Million Of 2.200% Senior Notes Due 2027

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC - ON FEB 21, ISSUED AND SOLD $500 MILLION OF 1.900% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025, $750 MILLION OF 2.200% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* AMGEN INC - 2025 NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEB 21, 2025, 2027 NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEB 21, 2027

* AMGEN INC - 2030 NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEB 21, 2030, 2040 NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEB 21, 2040 AND 2050 NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEB 21, 2050

* AMGEN INC - ALSO ISSUED, SOLD $1.25 BILLION 2.450% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030, $1.25 BILLION 3.150% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040, $1.25 BILLION 3.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2050 Source text: (bit.ly/2SNkwX7) Further company coverage: