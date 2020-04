BRIEF-Amgen Inc's Q1 Total Revenue Increased 11% To $6.2 Billion

April 30 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* AMGEN INC - ‍​QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11% TO $6.2 BILLION; QTRLY GAAP EPS $3.07; QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $4.17

* AMGEN INC - 2020 EPS GUIDANCE REVISED TO $10.65 - $11.45 ON A GAAP BASIS

* AMGEN INC - REAFFIRMED 2020 EPS GUIDANCE OF $14.85 - $15.60 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* AMGEN INC - 2020 TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $25 BILLION - $25.6 BILLION

* AMGEN INC - QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCT SALES INCREASED 12%

* AMGEN INC - QTRLY OTEZLA SALES $479 MILLION

* AMGEN INC - SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $600 MILLION

* AMGEN - ENROLLMENT IS PAUSED IN CLINICAL TRIALS WHERE THERE IS UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE ABILITY OF SITES TO ENSURE SUBJECT SAFETY/DATA INTEGRITY

* AMGEN SAYS OTEZLA WILL BE INVESTIGATED AS A POTENTIAL IMMUNOMODULATORY TREATMENT IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 IN UPCOMING TRIALS