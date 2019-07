BRIEF-Amgen, Novartis And Banner Alzheimer's Institute Discontinue Clinical Research Program With Bace Inhibitor Cnp520 For Alzheimer's Prevention

July 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN, NOVARTIS AND BANNER ALZHEIMER’S INSTITUTE DISCONTINUE CLINICAL RESEARCH PROGRAM WITH BACE INHIBITOR CNP520 FOR ALZHEIMER’S PREVENTION

* AMGEN INC - SPONSORS CONCLUDED THAT POTENTIAL BENEFIT FOR PARTICIPANTS IN STUDIES DID NOT OUTWEIGH RISK

* AMGEN INC - INVESTIGATORS ARE BEING INFORMED OF DECISION TO DISCONTINUE STUDY

* AMGEN INC - AN ASSESSMENT OF UNBLINDED DATA DURING A REGULAR PRE-PLANNED REVIEW IDENTIFIED WORSENING IN SOME MEASURES OF COGNITIVE FUNCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: