May 29 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN PRESENTS NEW AMG 510 CLINICAL DATA ACROSS MULTIPLE SOLID TUMORS DURING ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* AMGEN INC - DATA IN ADVANCED COLORECTAL CANCER SHOW DISEASE CONTROL RATE OF 80% AT TARGET DOSE

* AMGEN INC - ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY OBSERVED ACROSS MULTIPLE SOLID TUMORS

* AMGEN INC - UPDATED PHASE 1 DATA CONTINUED TO DEMONSTRATE DISEASE CONTROL ACTIVITY, SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FOR AMG 510