BRIEF-Amgen Q2 GAAP shr $2.91

July 25 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.91; q2 non-gaap earnings per share $3.27; q2 total revenue $5.81 billion versus $5.69 billion

* Amgen - 2017 eps outlook increased to $10.79-$11.37 on gaap basis, $12.15-$12.65 on non-gaap basis; 2017 revenue outlook revised to $22.5 billion-$23 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $5.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.48, revenue view $22.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S