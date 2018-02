Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC - CHMP OF EMA ISSUED A POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A LABEL VARIATION FOR NEULASTA TO INCLUDE NEULASTA ONPRO KIT