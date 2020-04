April 30 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $14.85 TO $15.60

* REAFFIRMS FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.65 TO $11.45

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.17

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $3.76 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: