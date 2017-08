July 20 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* FDA accepts biologics license application for Aimovig™ (erenumab)

* Amgen Inc - FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of May 17, 2018.

* Amgen Inc - Aimovig will be jointly commercialized in U.S. by Amgen and Novartis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: