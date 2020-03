March 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC -POSITIVE RESULTS AT ACC.20/WCC FROM PHASE 3B STUDY OF REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) IN PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV WHO HAVE HIGH LDL-CHOLESTEROL

* AMGEN INC SAYS STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT (CHANGE FROM BASELINE IN LDL-C) AND ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: