May 20 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC - EACH OF 11 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE ONE-YEAR TERM EXPIRING AT COMPANY’S 2021 ANNUAL MEETING

* AMGEN INC - STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR WAS NOT APPROVED