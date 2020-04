April 7 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN - TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR CEO ROBERT BRADWAY WAS $19.6 MILLION IN 2019 VERSUS $18.6 MILLION IN 2018

* AMGEN - FOR 2019, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO THAT OF MEDIAN STAFF MEMBER WAS 150 TO 1

* AMGEN - BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE "AGAINST" STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR